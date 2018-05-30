The News You Need To Know In One Minute 5/30/18

During a rally in Nashville last night, President Trump pushed for a big Republican turnout in the election in November.

Coconut Creek police officer Brian Valenti is suspended for five days without pay because of online comments he made about protesters who staged a die-in at a Publix in Coral Springs. Valenti is also ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

A Harvard study alleges that Hurricane Maria killed more than 4000 people on Puerto Rico, not the reported 64.

Roseanne Barr tweeting overnight.. calling her controversial tweet indefensible, blaming her racist remarks about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett … on Ambien. ABC canceled her hit show as a result.

CNN is sticking with its story about actor Morgan Freeman. Freeman’s lawyers called on the cable news network to retract last week’s story alleging sexual misconduct and harassment by the actor saying it is damaging his image.

