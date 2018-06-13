The News You Need To Know In One Minute 6/13/18

Despite months of criticism over the MSD shooting, Broward County’s sheriff says he feels blessed. Scott Israel recently addressed worshippers at Word of the Living God Ministries in Pompano Beach. We have the audio.

A Local restaurant manager and father of three who came from Mexico as a teenager was later deported and then reentered the country illegally has to leave the country in three weeks.

Fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is filing suit against the Bureau and the Justice Department for refusing to turn over documents dealing with his termination.

President Trump told Sean Hannity that previous administrations remained silent if North Korea made threats, adding that’s not the answer. He also said he believes the North Korean leader has already started the process of denuclearization.

Hurricane Bud is losing a lot of strength as it approaches Mexico’s Baja California.Meantime, in the Caribbean Sea there’s a small gathering of thunderstorms, but it isn’t expected to grow into a more powerful storm and it doesn’t pose any threat to the U.S.

