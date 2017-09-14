The Polaroid is back!

Remember the days of taking a picture with your Polaroid camera? Getting that instant satisfaction of a picture you could hang on your fridge with a magnet?

In 2008, Polaroid was on the verge of disappearing forever. The last remaining Polaroid factory was up for sale and the brand had stopped making instant film. Nine years later, Impossible Project’s largest shareholder owns Polaroid, and the company is back with a new brand and its first camera since getting its second life. Today, Polaroid is launching the OneStep 2, a camera modeled after Polaroid’s arguably most famous instant camera, the OneStep. The OneStep 2 has a flat base that houses the film, a square camera body that comes in white and graphite, and the same instantaneous technology that made Polaroid famous — you press the shutter and your photo will print immediately.

The OneStep 2 also has some modern features. Learn more about them in TopicPulse. Will you buy the OneStep 2 in a moment where you are feeling nostalgic?