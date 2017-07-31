The Problems Of The Priviledged!

A guy in South Yorkshire, England bought a limited-edition Ferrari 430 and paid $288,000 for it . Only 500 of the cars have been made. And then he took it out on the freeway to see whether it could really go zero-to-60 in 3.6 seconds and top out at 198 miles-per-hour. But apparently he wasn’t ready to handle that much power, because at some point he must’ve hit something, which made the car catch on fire and fly through the air. Amazingly, he walked away from the crash with just some cuts and bruises, but his new Ferrari was completely destroyed. The clincher? He had just bought the car 1 hour earlier!