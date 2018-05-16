The “Queen” Movie Trailer Is Here By Jennifer Ross | May 16, 2018 @ 6:04 AM The first trailer is out for the new Queen movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”, starring Rami Malek from “Mr. Robot” as Freddie Mercury. #jenandbill#music#Queen SHARE RELATED CONTENT 88 Year Old Justin Timberlake Fan Gets Ultimate Surprise Taco Bell Is America’s Favorite Mexican Restaurant Tim Allen Thanks The Fans For ‘Last Man Standing’ Resurrection Happy Chocolate Chip Day! Yummmm!!! Cookies Accepted At The Radio Station! An Asteroid Passes By Tonight! Why Did Pauley Really Leave NCIS?