The Rock’s Movie Bombed At The Box Office, But He Still Got A WIN Over The Weekend!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 10:18 AM

“Skyscraper”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new flick came in 3rd over the weekend (still bringing in an impressive $25 million),  got some family time and posted on Instagram about getting a swim lesson in with his middle daughter, Jasmine.

In the caption, Johnson wrote, “Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim, took my shirt off and she said, ‘Daddy I like it your brown boobies..'” I said. “Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs.”

What is the cutest thing your child has said?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s Your Best Remedy For A Sunburn? I Found A Few! Win a Luxurious Weekend Getaway at the Brazilian Court Hotel Sorry Crocs, I’m Gonna Pass. “It’s Either Me, Or The Dogs!” Guess Who Won! Michael Jackson – Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Live At Wembley) How To Get An Invite To TARGET’s Secret App
Comments