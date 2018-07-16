The Rock’s Movie Bombed At The Box Office, But He Still Got A WIN Over The Weekend!

“Skyscraper”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new flick came in 3rd over the weekend (still bringing in an impressive $25 million), got some family time and posted on Instagram about getting a swim lesson in with his middle daughter, Jasmine.

In the caption, Johnson wrote, “Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim, took my shirt off and she said, ‘Daddy I like it your brown boobies..'” I said. “Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs.”

What is the cutest thing your child has said?