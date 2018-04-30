The Simpsons Broke Another Record

Congratulations to The Simpsons! The TV show just aired it’s 636 episode last night officially making it the longest-running scripted TV show.

The record was previously held by the western Gunsmoke, which had 635 episodes from 1955-1975. The Simpsons have already won a bunch of records for being around so long, and it’s going to be hard for anyone else to catch up, especially since there are still 3 more episodes left this year and the cartoon has been renewed for a 30th season next year! The Simpsons is about to be 30, can you believe it?

How long have you been watching The Simpsons? How long will it keep going?