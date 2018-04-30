Congratulations to The Simpsons! The TV show just aired it’s 636 episode last night officially making it the longest-running scripted TV show.
The record was previously held by the western Gunsmoke, which had 635 episodes from 1955-1975. The Simpsons have already won a bunch of records for being around so long, and it’s going to be hard for anyone else to catch up, especially since there are still 3 more episodes left this year and the cartoon has been renewed for a 30th season next year! The Simpsons is about to be 30, can you believe it?
How long have you been watching The Simpsons? How long will it keep going?
The Simpsons Broke Another Record
