The Time Will Smith Met Michael Jackson
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 10:07 AM

I really can never get enough of Will Smith!  Whether if it’s in a movie, a TV show, talk show interview, or one of his funny youtube vids!  This story is hilarious about how he met Michael Jackson! **I really have to google what the heck was going on with Suge Knight that night!** Kind of sounds as awkward as when I met Mariah Carey and the only thing I could say to her was – “Do you really have a couch in your kitchen?”

Did you mess up your chance to have a decent convo with a celeb with a stupid comment/sentence?

 

RELATED CONTENT

Ka-Boom! We Are NOT Normal! Look Who’s On The Cover Of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful Issue! Katy Perry splits her pants on ‘American Idol’ Pink is beautiful Who’s nominated for a Billboard Music Award?
Comments