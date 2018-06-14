The trailer for “The Nun” might keep you up tonight
By Beth
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 7:05 PM

The latest film from The Conjuring universe is The Nun. A trailer for the movie came out on Tuesday.
Short of watching it yourself, let’s just say that your next nightmare has been already dialed up.
The movie is the back story of the nun that appeared in 2016’s The Conjuring 2.
The Nun will be released on September 7th.
Are you a fan of The Conjuring series of films including Annebelle?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ photo reveals surprise It’s official: Paul McCartney did Carpool Karaoke with James Corden Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour Who Would DARE Vandalize Michael Jackson’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?! Whoops! I’ve been putting all the wrong stuff in my recycle bins! Father’s Day Is Sunday
Comments