YMCA of South Palm Beach County

The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit for strengthening communities through programs and services that nurture and enrich the lives of our youth, promote healthy living and embed the ideals of social responsibility. We’re for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

Your child will have the BEST SUMMER EVER at our Y Summer Camp! Campers will swim, play, learn new skills each week, meet new friends, enjoy field trips, and MORE! Our Y Summer Camp provides a powerful experience in personal growth while keeping kids active and learning during the summer (oh, and it’s fun too!). A variety of camps are offered for ages 3-15.

To find out more information about the YMCA camp in Boca Raton, click here

To find out more information about the YMCA camp in Boynton Beach, click here