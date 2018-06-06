There Are Free Bibles In Hotel Drawers, Or You Could Buy This One For $95k!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

What makes it so special?  It’s Whitney Houston’s!!  A former landlord said that Whitney left a bunch of stuff behind when she moved out.  He threw away most of it, but kept the Bible thinking it could get him a pretty penny.  Houston’s writing all over it and pages that document some of her life’s events, like her marriage and the birth of Bobbi Kristina.

Would this be something you would buy if you had an extra $95K laying around?  What piece of memorabilia would you want from a dead celeb?

Check out this little clip of Whitney singing Amazing Grace.  As you can guess, it’s amazing!

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vodka Popsicles Are Back IHOP Changing To IHOb…WHY!? If The Pancakes Are Going Away, I Will Die. International House Of ????? Baked Beans To The Rescue! U2- Sunday Bloody Sunday Oreo Unveils 5 New Flavors—Including Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Strawberry Shortcake
Comments