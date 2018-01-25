There’s A Beauty Contest For Camels?

Batty eyelashes, pouty lips and perfectly placed humps — not all camels are blessed with such good looks. Enter cosmetic enhancements. A dozen camels were banned from a beauty contest during the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia after they were given Botox injections. About 30,000 camels are brought to the annual event in Al Dhana, near Riyadh, for racing, an obedience competition and a beauty pageant. The prize money totals $57 million, with $31.8 million reserved for “pageantry.” But some people apparently tried to cheat the system — enhancing the animals’ natural beauty. “They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw,” Ali Al Mazrouei, the son of a top Emirati breeder, told the newspaper. “It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it’s like, ‘Oh look at how big that head is. It has big lips, a big nose.’” Saudi media reported that a veterinarian was caught performing cosmetic surgery on camels — giving them Botox and making their ears smaller, according to the National. A pageant guide says cheaters may even “pull the lips of the camel.” “They pull it by hand like this every day to make it longer. And he says they use hormones to make it more muscular and Botox makes the head bigger and bigger. Everyone wants to be a winner.” Others may lather them with oil to make their coats appear darker.