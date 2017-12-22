There’s a petition to cut Matt Damon out of ‘Ocean’s 8’

A movement to oust Matt Damon from the upcoming Ocean’s 8 is gaining some steam. A petition has about 18,000 signatures requesting Damon be removed from the female-driven movie.

Damon has recently caused controversy with his comments about the recent Hollywood sexual harassment scandals. Damon is scheduled to have a cameo in the film as his Ocean’s character Linus Caldwell.

Do you think a petition will encourage filmmakers to remove Damon? Do you think Damon’s Downsizing will see any backlash from his comments?