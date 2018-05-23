These Parents Want Their Son OUT! While I Want My Son To Stay! College Is Coming Too Soon!
By Tracy St. George
|
May 23, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

So did you hear about this 30 year old guy living in his parents house (I’m going to assume the basement just because) RENT FREE for 8 months?!  The parents had had enough and even sent him official letters asking him to vacate the premises and GET A JOB!  He ignored them all so they took him to court and the judge sided with them!  As for the time line when the free loading son has to leave, we’re not sure yet.

As for my situation, my son Hunter is going to college in the Fall and I’m already dreading it!  I’ve been dreading it since the beginning of his Senior Year.  Sure he can get on my nerves and I know I get on his – just ask him, but the thought of him not being around any more and only visiting once in a while is so saaaaad!  Please live in my basement forever!!  Oh wait, we don’t have basements in Florida.

How old were your kids when they left your house?  Or are they still there?!

