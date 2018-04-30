Thieves Steal 30+ Guns from Florida Gun Store

Authorities in Osceola County have arrested three suspects and are currently searching for three more after a robbery at a gun store.

The March 28th incident, which was caught on video shows the suspects using a red pick up truck to break down one of the store’s walls. That’s when several of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle began stealing merchandise.

According to the report, more than 30 riffles and pistols were stolen from the store before the thieves took off.

Deputies were able to arrest three of the suspects, however, they are asking for the public’s help in locating the other three.

If you know anything about this crime, or recognize anyone in the video, you are asked to contact your local police department.

