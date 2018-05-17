Thieves Steal Pet Ashes in Port St. Lucie Armed Home Invasion

People in Port St. Lucie are on edge after the second of two armed home invasions in the matter of weeks happened yesterday morning.

“Francesca” says two armed men charged through her open garage where her husband was working out and demanded jewelry.

“I thank God he is alive, I can’t even imagine what he went through,” she told CBS12.

Her husband describes 10 minutes of hell as the armed home invaders made him crawl on his hands and knees to the bedroom from the garage after hitting him in the head with a handgun.

“I walked in and there was blood all over where they made my husband crawl around on his hands and knees in his own blood,” Francesca said.

Francesca says they took family heirlooms, but also something priceless.

“They can have the diamond necklace that my dead mother gave me, but they stole my dog’s ashes, which is unthinkable,” Francesca said. “I don’t know what kind of people do that.”

“I had to take my husband in to the ER after the crime scene got here, the SWAT team got here, all at my home,” Francesca said.

Now a team of detectives are on the case and Francesca is upgrading her home security. She said she just moved to the Treasure Coast from Detroit and says she felt safer in the motor city.

“Did they scare us, yeah, yeah we are scared, I’ll admit it, we are scared,” Francesca said but we are staying,” said Francesca.

Police have a clue on the suspect vehicle a 2010 Saturn Vue SUV and three black males if you have any information on the vehicle or suspects you are asked to call Crime Stoppers

