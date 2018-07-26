Third Arrest Made in Murder of South Florida Rapper
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

A third suspect is under arrest for the murder of a South Florida rapper. 20-year-old Robert Allen was apprehended yesterday at his sister’s home in the Georgia town of Eastman.

This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows Robert Allen, the third suspect in the shooting death of South Florida rap star XXXTentacion. He was arrested in rural Georgia on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Authorities there are holding him on a warrant from Broward County, Florida, where he’s been indicted for first-degree murder in the June 18th shooting death of Jahseh Onfroy, known by his stage name, XXXTentacion.

The rapper was sitting in his car with $50,000 cash at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach when he was shot and robbed.

Two other suspects have been arrested and a fourth, Trayvon Newsome, remains at large.

This photo provided by Broward Sheriff’s Office shows Dedrick Devonshay Williams. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release sent Thursday, June 21, 2018, that Dedrick Devonshay Williams was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday n the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion. The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced “Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” was shot while in his sports car. Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He’s being held without bond in the Broward County Jail. (Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The post Third Arrest Made in Murder of South Florida Rapper appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Court Orders Release of Parkland School Shooting Security Camera Footage Florida State Lawmakers Accuse FDOT’s Revamped SunPass System of “Tollgate” Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportsman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart Putin’s Soccer Ball For Trump Did Have A Transmitter Toxic Algae Forces Florida Sportman Magazine to Shut its Doors in Stuart SWAT Team Raids Delray Home after Boy Shot in Family Feud
Comments