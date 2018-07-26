A third suspect is under arrest for the murder of a South Florida rapper. 20-year-old Robert Allen was apprehended yesterday at his sister’s home in the Georgia town of Eastman.

Authorities there are holding him on a warrant from Broward County, Florida, where he’s been indicted for first-degree murder in the June 18th shooting death of Jahseh Onfroy, known by his stage name, XXXTentacion.

The rapper was sitting in his car with $50,000 cash at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach when he was shot and robbed.

Two other suspects have been arrested and a fourth, Trayvon Newsome, remains at large.

The post Third Arrest Made in Murder of South Florida Rapper appeared first on 850 WFTL.