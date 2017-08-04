This guy is brilliant

Husband secretly follows wife’s Pinterest, always buys the perfect gift!

Don’t know what to get your wife for her birthday? Well, one smart guy from Westfield, New Jersey has the solution. His name is Jordan Lebeau and he’s been secretly following his wife TyAnna’s Pinterest account for years. He started the dummy account back in 2014 when he and TyAnna were dating. Since then he’s been secretly checking her account for gift ideas. He recently revealed his genius hack to the world on Twitter. His tweet has been shared almost 80k times and liked by over 318k people who can’t believe they never thought of this trick themselves.

#brilliant #genius #whydidntIthinkofthis