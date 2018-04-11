This Newest Optical Illusion Has the Net Going Crazy

The latest optical illusion that has the internet going nuts isn’t about a dress, a wall, or a street. It’s just a bunch of colors- or is it?

If you look at this image and stare long enough, you just might see something other than a bunch of colors.

The illusion is known as Troxler’s Fading, or the Troxler effect. It’s named after the Swiss doctor, Ignaz Paul Vital Troxler, who realized in 1804 that “rigidly fixating one’s gaze on some element in the visual field can cause surrounding stationery items to seem to disappear or fade slowly.”

In this picture, your mind clears out the colors and replaces them with white space.

Try it and see if it holds true for you.