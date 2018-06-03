This Question Was SERIOUSLY Asked?!
By Tracy St. George
Jun 3, 2018 @ 12:10 PM

A Twitter user asked the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Volcanoes about using lava to roast marshmallows…Really?

As if you really need to know what the answer was: “We’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe. (Please don’t try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.”

I have to admit I am wanting to touch that lava so badly!  It just looks so fun and bright and cool!  But luckily for me, I don’t like there, so I won’t be close enough to touch it or roast marshmallows over it.

