Saturday, thousands of people all over the country are participating in an event known as Families Belong Together protests, according to reports.

The protests stem from the nationwide outrage over the ‘zero-tolerance’immigration policy which prosecutes those who illegally cross the border or unlawfully smuggle children across the border.

The protests continue despite President Trump signing an executive order reversing his administration’s family-separation policy, to keep migrant families together after crossing the border.

Frustrations reportedly arise from allegations that over 2,000 children have not been reunited with their parents as of June 26, fueling further outrage and accusations that the Trump administration is not taking action quickly enough.

According to a document outlining the Families Belong Together messaging strategy, protesters have three primary demands which are for separated immigrant families to be reunited immediately, the government to end family detention, and for the Trump administration to end its ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy.

While protests are planned for across the country, the main march, Saturday, is taking place in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, across the street from White House.

Thursday, over 500 people were arrested for “unlawfully demonstrating” after surrounding a Capitol Hill Senate building while protesting the Trump administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy.

Related content:

The post Thousands participate in nationwide protest against ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy appeared first on 850 WFTL.