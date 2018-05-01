Three jazz greats are joining the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Jazz Band for a benefit concert.

The show is scheduled for May 22nd at the Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts and features Herbie Hancock, Paquito D’Rivera and Wycliffe Gordon.

Proceeds go to the Alex Schacter Scholarship Foundation.

14 year-old Alex played the trombone and was one of those killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Stoneman Douglas.

Alex was one of the first students to be killed when the shooter entered the Freshman building armed with an AR-15 that he aimed through a window outside of his classroom.

Alex is survived by his heartbroken parents, three siblings, grandparents and countless cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

As a freshman, Alex loved the marching band and played the trombone and baritone as part of the Eagle Regiment Marching band – the top marching band in the state of Florida!

The post Three Jazz Greats to Join MSD Band for Benefit Concert appeared first on 850 WFTL.