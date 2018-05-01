Three Jazz Greats to Join MSD Band for Benefit Concert
By 850 WFTL
|
May 1, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Three jazz greats are joining the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Jazz Band for a benefit concert.

The show is scheduled for May 22nd at the Coral Springs Center for the Performing Arts and features Herbie Hancock, Paquito D’Rivera and Wycliffe Gordon.

Proceeds go to the Alex Schacter Scholarship Foundation.

14 year-old Alex played the trombone and was one of those killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Stoneman Douglas.

Alex was one of the first students to be killed when the shooter entered the Freshman building armed with an AR-15 that he aimed through a window outside of his classroom.

Alex is survived by his heartbroken parents, three siblings, grandparents and countless cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

As a freshman, Alex loved the marching band and played the trombone and baritone as part of the Eagle Regiment Marching band – the top marching band in the state of Florida!

The post Three Jazz Greats to Join MSD Band for Benefit Concert appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Missing 12-Year-Old From Florida May be with 24-Year-Old Man DOJ: Accused FLL Shooter to Agree to Life in Prison – No Death Penalty President Trump Reacts to Mueller “Russian Witch Hunt” Questions Leaked to NY Times Florida Men Accused of Dragging a Shark Behind a Boat Due in Court Federal Prosecutors to Disclose Today if Accused FLL Shooter Should Get Death Penalty Treasure Coast Hero Uses Jet Ski Spray to Extinguish Boat Fire
Comments