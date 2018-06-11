Three Local Police Officers Arrested for Framing Teen

A former police chief and two police officers with the Biscayne Park police department are now behind bars after federal investigators found they attempted to frame a teen for burglary.

The incident occurred in June of 2013.

According to the report, then police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, allegedly encouraged former officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez to arrest a 16-year-old and charge him for four burglaries in order to keep their 100% clearance rate for the month of June.

The officers gathered information from the four unsolved burglaries and penned it on the teen by turning in a false investigation report that claimed they found evidence the teen was behind all four of the burglaries.

Atesiano then announced at a town hall meeting in July that the department maintained an 100% clearance rate.

An investigation into the report showed that all three officers were aware that they had no basis to lawfully arrest or charge the teen with a crime.

Atesiano, Dayoub, and Fernandez were charged Monday with conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law. If they are charged, they could face up to 11 years in prison.

