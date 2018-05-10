Three new charges brought against Toronto van attack suspect

Thursday, three new charges of attempted murder have been brought against Alek Minassian who already faces charges which include ten counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after the April 23 deadly van attack.

Minassian initially was accused of killing eight women and two men and attempting to kill 13 people after allegedly driving down a busy sidewalk.

However, further investigation revealed an additional three people were injured, and as a result, Minissian now faces ten counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The suspect appeared before a Canadian court by video Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14.

