In all the years we both lived in New England (and Jennifer Ohio) we NEVER heard thundersnow. But it seems yesterday’s blizzard that hit the northeast had lots of it. So what is thundersnow? It’s a weather phenomenon., Simply a thunderstorm with snow instead of rain. As yesterday’s storm hit, people across the Northeast reported with glee, spottings of thundersnow. It seems odd to celebrate a storm that canceled flights and closed schools, but people are embracing the special feeling of hearing a loud thunder crash during a roaring blizzard. Plus, who could forget the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore’s epic thunderstorm celebration in 2015? We liken it to Bill watching this year’s Superbowl! Enjoy.