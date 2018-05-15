Tim Allen Thanks The Fans For ‘Last Man Standing’ Resurrection

I love, love, LOVE this show! I was sad to see it go and SO excited to have it coming back to FOX! And Tim Allen is thanking fans of the show for that.

At the FOX upfront yesterday, Allen talked about the fans love for the show as a catalyst for its return.

Allen said that his comedy show (which spanned 44 states) showed video clips from his career including from Last Man Standing. When video of the show was shown, he said that is when fans would cheer the loudest.

Some felt it was pulled because of Allen’s conservative political views, do you think that was the reason?