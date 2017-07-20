Tim Tebow mania reaches new dirty low

photo credit: orlandosentinel.com

The Florida Fire Frogs are taking full advantage of this weekend’s home series vs. the visiting St. Lucie (Fla.) Mets, whose No. 1 star is former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

The Fire Frogs are definitely looking to cash in on Tebow’s visit, including selling the ‘Tim Tebow VIP Experience.’

What’s that? Fans will receive a ticket to the game as well as a souvenir container of dirt from the same batter’s box Tebow will actually stand in this weekend.

Really? Seriously? 50 bucks? Sounds like a cheap money grab to us. Do you agree?