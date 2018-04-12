Time magazine’s new cover features President Trump in “Stormy” weather

Thursday, Time Magazine posted an animated digital image of the president in “Stormy” weather.

The title of the article TIME posted along with the image says “Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now he is on his own.

The digital cover and article aim at the state of affairs for POTUS following the FBI raid on his personal lawyer’s office in connection with Stormy Daniels’ controversy.

TIME’s new cover: Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to weather the storm. Now the President is on his own https://t.co/Z8L5fYLuCO pic.twitter.com/UfTcklwg41 — TIME (@TIME) April 12, 2018

If the image alone doesn’t exhibit TIME magazines hostility towards the President, the article definitely will click to read the full article.

