Time names ‘The Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year for 2017

The people who came forward to speak about sexual harassment and misconduct are Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

‘The Silence Breakers’ and those involved in the #MeToo movement were recognized “for giving voice to open secrets, for moving whisper networks onto social networks, for pushing us all to stop accepting the unacceptable.”

Millions of people came forward this year with their stories of sexual harassment and assault. These stories led to the very public downfalls of such figures like Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Kevin Spacey.

On the cover, Time features the founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, along with actresses Rose McGowan, Selma Blair and Ashley Judd as well as former Uber engineer Susan Fowler. All of these women spoke out this year about how they were mistreated.