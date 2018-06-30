Time Names the Most Influential People on the Internet

TIME has named their top 25 most influential people on the Internet. The magazine measured people’s global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news.

Those topping the list are the Korean pop group BTS, YouTube stars Logan and Jake Paul, Rihanna, Charlotte and Dave Willner who raised $20 million for RAICES in order to immigrants and refugees. Naomi Watanabe is Japan’s Beyonce with over 8 million followers the social media star rose to fame with her impressions of Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

To round out the top five most influential people on the internet, TIME named President Trump.

Who do you think should be on TIME’s most influential people on the Internet list?