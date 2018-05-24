TMZ: Boca Man Recounts Former Dolphin Richie Incognito’s Strange Behavior at Gym
By 850 WFTL
|
May 24, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

(NSFW)
34-year-old Richie Incognito, former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, was Baker Acted after an incident at Lifetime Athletic Gym in Boca Raton.

According to TMZ yesterday morning Incognito was working out when he got into a fight with another man who was working out.

The victim claimed Incognito threw a tennis ball at him before throwing a dumbbell at him as well.

The gym-goer said Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to “get off my f*****g playground” so he called 911 and the Delray Beach police showed up and took Incognito away in handcuffs.

