(NSFW)

34-year-old Richie Incognito, former Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, was Baker Acted after an incident at Lifetime Athletic Gym in Boca Raton.

According to TMZ yesterday morning Incognito was working out when he got into a fight with another man who was working out.

Just two days after being released by the #Bills, Richie Incognito reportedly had the cops called on him in Florida today. He allegedly threw a dumbbell at another person: https://t.co/3BL4fouFud — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) May 23, 2018

The victim claimed Incognito threw a tennis ball at him before throwing a dumbbell at him as well.

The gym-goer said Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to “get off my f*****g playground” so he called 911 and the Delray Beach police showed up and took Incognito away in handcuffs.

Join our panel on mental health this morning right here on 850 WFTL at 9:00.

The post TMZ: Boca Man Recounts Former Dolphin Richie Incognito’s Strange Behavior at Gym appeared first on 850 WFTL.