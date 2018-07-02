TMZ: Donald Trump Crashes Wedding and Kisses Bride
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

We wouldn’t call him Owen Wilson or Vince Vaughn just yet, but Donald Trump is getting closer to the title of “The Wedding Crasher.”
The President did it again this weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. According to TMZ, The President made the surprise appearance at the wedding of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz at the Trump National Golf Course.

Video posted by TMZ shows Trump kissing Buchholtz on the cheek.

Trump shook a few hands, and posed for some pictures as the surprised guests seemingly couldn’t believe the commander in chief had casually dropped in on their special day.
What would you do if the President dropped in on your wedding. Whether you like him or not, wouldn’t you be a bit star-struck in that moment?

