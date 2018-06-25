TMZ: Heather Locklear Arrested Again for Attacking Cop
56-year-old Heather Locklear is back behind bars. Seems she and alcohol don’t mix.
TMZ reports that the actress was drunk and arrested overnight on battery charges and is being held on $20,000 bail.
The website says authorities were called to her Thousand Oaks home on reports of a disturbance and a family member said she was heavily intoxicated.
Locklear allegedly punched a responding deputy and as she was put onto a gurney, she kicked an EMT.

Locklear was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold last week and was arrested for attacking her boyfriend and officers earlier this year.

