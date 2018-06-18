TMZ: Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Threatening to Shoot Herself

Heather Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychological evaluation for reportedly trying to kill herself.

TMZ reports the actress was taken in yesterday afternoon for the mental evaluation, after a family member says she was trying to find a gun to shoot herself.

Heather Locklear Hospitalized for Psych Evaluation, Threatening to Shoot Herself via @TMZ https://t.co/V1f9ZD9AVC pic.twitter.com/7nv5Y5eV2D — Total Life Changes (@Adebisi326) June 18, 2018

This comes following Locklear’s arrest earlier this year, where she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then threatened to shoot responding officers if they ever came back to her home.

