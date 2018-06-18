TMZ: Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Threatening to Shoot Herself
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Heather Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychological evaluation for reportedly trying to kill herself.
TMZ reports the actress was taken in yesterday afternoon for the mental evaluation, after a family member says she was trying to find a gun to shoot herself.

This comes following Locklear’s arrest earlier this year, where she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then threatened to shoot responding officers if they ever came back to her home.

