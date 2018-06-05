Designer Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead in her Manhattan apartment in an apparent suicide by hanging.

There are multiple reports that the 55-year-old hanged herself and left a suicide note. Kate Spade was comedian David Spade’s sister-in-law

Her housekeeper reportedly found the designer’s body hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob this morning inside her New York City Park Avenue apartment. The maid called 911.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spade burst onto the design scene in the early 90s with handbags and eventually expanded her empire to include bedding, china, wallpaper and shoes.

Kate sold her company in 2007 and took some time off to raise her daughter, Frances Valentine. She got back into fashion in 2016 by launching a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine.

A police spokesman did not know the whereabouts of Ms. Sapde’s daughter.

The post TMZ: Iconic Fashion Designer Kate Spade Suicide by Hanging, Dead at 55 appeared first on 850 WFTL.