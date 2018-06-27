TMZ: Joe Jackson, Father of Michael and Janet, Dead at 89
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

The father of the King of Pop Michael and Janet Jackson and the Jackson 5 has passed away at 89.

Joe Jackson’s family tells TMZ he died last night around 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Last week that Jackson was spending his final days in a hospital with terminal cancer.
Jackson was the manager of The Jackson 5, starring Michael and his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Randy, and Marlon.

The group became a hit in the late 60s and early 70s with hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.”

However, success came at a price.

Michael Jackson claimed he was physically and emotionally abused by his father.

Joe Jackson made a public appearance in 2015 alongside Janet as she accepted the Ultimate Icon award at the BET Awards.

The post TMZ: Joe Jackson, Father of Michael and Janet, Dead at 89 appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NTSB: Tesla Crashed in Fort Lauderdale at 116 mph, Kept Bursting Into Flames Pittsburgh Officer Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Antwon Rose AG Putnam: Controlled Burn Sparks Fire that Torched 36 Florida Homes EXCLUSIVE: Laura Loomer Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters Serena Williams Will Be “Seeded” 25th at Wimbledon Despite Maternity Leave Body Found in Basement of Giants Cornerback Janoris Jenkins of Pahokee
Comments