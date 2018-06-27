TMZ: Joe Jackson, Father of Michael and Janet, Dead at 89

The father of the King of Pop Michael and Janet Jackson and the Jackson 5 has passed away at 89.

Joe Jackson’s family tells TMZ he died last night around 3:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.

#BREAKING The patriarch of the Jackson family, Joe Jackson is dead at age 89, according to @TMZ. https://t.co/p6Y8H21Q5k pic.twitter.com/v3s1kd7fD5 — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) June 27, 2018

Last week that Jackson was spending his final days in a hospital with terminal cancer.

Jackson was the manager of The Jackson 5, starring Michael and his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Randy, and Marlon.

The group became a hit in the late 60s and early 70s with hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.”

However, success came at a price.

Michael Jackson claimed he was physically and emotionally abused by his father.

Joe Jackson made a public appearance in 2015 alongside Janet as she accepted the Ultimate Icon award at the BET Awards.

