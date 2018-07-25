TMZ: Pop Star Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Drug Overdose

Pop star Demi Lovato is reportedly awake and recovering after an apparent drug overdose.

Lovato was rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center after being found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home this morning.

TMZ said that the singer was treated with Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Her spokesperson said she is awake and with her family, and that some of the reports about her are incorrect.

Celebrities are pouring out support for Lovato after she apparently overdosed.

Her old Disney co-stars Nick and Joe Jonas tweeted they were reeling and sending prayers and support.

Ellen DeGeneres said Lovato is a light in this world and her heart is breaking.

Other words of support came in from Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and more.

The hashtag #PrayForDemi has been trending since the news broke yesterday.

