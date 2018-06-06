TMZ: Spade Upset, Husband Was Seeking Divorce

A new report from TMZ says fashion designer Kate Spade committed suicide because her husband was seeking a divorce. TMZ cites law enforcement sources who say Spade was despondent and did not want her 24-year marriage to end.

The report says Kate and Andrew Spade, comedian David Spade’s brother, had separated, and he was living in a nearby apartment.

The 55-year-old reportedly hanged herself with a scarf from a doorknob in her Manhattan home, and was found dead Tuesday.

Her sister says Kate had suffered from years of depression and was self-medicating with alcohol rather than seeking medical treatment.

