Today is Girlfriend’s Day

August 1 is Girlfriend’s Day. I’m not sure if that means we’re supposed to honor our female friends or if we should celebrate female romantic partners. The decision is yours! You can take this day to tell the special women in your life that they mean a lot to you, and that you love, honor, and respect them! So, I choose to pay homage to my 2 best girlfriends, Alisa & Kathy! They are more than friends, they are my sisters!!! Through the good times & the bad, we are always there for each other…no matter what!