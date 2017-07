Get ready for free lipstick!

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day! All you have to do is get yourself to a MAC store or retailer on July 29 (TODAY) to snag a free, full-sized, normally $17 lipstick while supplies last (stock varies by location). As with anything that is being given away for free, you should probably get in line early as supplies could run out. How long would you be willing to wait in line for free lipstick from MAC?