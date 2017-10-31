‘Today’ Show anchors go Country for Halloween

One of the biggest television Halloween traditions is the hosts of The Today Show getting dressed up in costume. They tend to pull out all the stops.

This year was no different. A Country music theme was chosen for costumes as the hosts posed in front of a mock up of the Grand Ol’ Opry.

Carson Daly was Billy Ray Cyrus, Al Roker channeled Willie Nelson, Megyn Kelly dressed as Shania Twain, Hoda Kotb pulled of Blake Shelton while Kathie Lee Gifford pretended to be Miley Cyrus, Savannah Guthrie gender bent as Kenny Rogers and Matt Lauer dragged it up as Dolly Parton.

The real Reba McEntire introduced the cast while the real Billy Ray Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton made appearances.

Who’s costume was the best?