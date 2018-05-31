Tom Cruise gets fans excited for “Top Gun” sequel

The sequel to Top Gun is real! Tom Cruise posted a picture on Instagram confirming that work has begun.

The photo shows Cruise suited up as his character, Maverick. As he looks back at a plane, the caption reads, “Feel The Need. #Day1.”

Rumors of a sequel began swirling a couple of years ago. An interview with Cruise confirming the movie was happening and a well publicized meeting with producer Jerry Bruckheimer set up the speculation about the film.

The original Top Gun was released 32 years ago.

Do you think this new version will follow the same course or take on a different vibe?

