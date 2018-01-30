Tom Hanks To Play Mr. Rogers

Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play Mr. Rogers in the biopic “You Are My Friend.”

Fred Rogers was the star of the long running children program “Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood” and died in 2003.

The film is inspired by the true friendship of Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, and will center around when he got the assignment to write a piece about the tv icon and has his look on life transformed.

The movie is set to begin production in September. Did you watch Mr Rogers’ Neighborhood as a kid?