Tom Hardy Transforms Into “Venom” in Leaked Footage

If you were one of those upset that the first trailer didn’t show Tom Hardy as Venom, there’s an eight second leaked video that will make you very happy.

The first trailer for the Venom movie stuck to just showing Hardy as photographer Eddie Brock and fans didn’t like that at all, but fans are beyond ecstatic at the eight-second video on Twitter showing Brock transform into Venom.

“Well holy sh**, Venom looks like Venom,” someone said on Twitter.

Venom will be in theaters October 5, and is said to not be a spinoff off of the Spiderman movies.

