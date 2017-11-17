Tom Petty Tribute at Sunday on the Waterfront

The Wildflowers, a well-known Tom Petty tribute band, will take center stage on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m. for an extra special Sunday on the Waterfront. Booked in advance of Petty’s untimely death, the concert is expected to bring music lovers, Petty purists and Gator fans a sense of nostalgia as they listen to their favorite Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tunes. Guitarist and lead vocalist, Jonathan Guthrie, has even been described as Petty’s doppelganger – in both his lyrical achievements and in his mannerisms and facial features. Guests are invited to grab a blanket and a seat among the wildflowers while they listen to Petty’s top hits, including: “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee,” and many more. Don’t miss your chance for one last dance!

