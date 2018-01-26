Tom Petty’s Daughter Responds To Dad’s Autopsy Report

One of Tom Petty’s daughters is responding to the autopsy report of her famous father that said he died from an accidental overdose of prescription medicine.

Rumors about him lapsing back into addiction began to swirl after his death. The family is now speaking about the rumors on social media.

“His recent death is tragic, yet he died from doing what he loved and what will continue to keep his spirit alive. Touring with a broken hip because he would have it no tother way,” his daughter said about the autopsy report.

The family also revealed on Facebook that Petty suffered from emphysema, knee problems, as well as the fractured hip, and he still wanted to complete his 53 date tour for the fans and that led to his death.

