Tom Wolfe, often dubbed the innovator of “New Journalism” and author of best-selling works such as “Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff” passed away on Monday in a New York City hospital. He was 88-years-old. According to Wolfe’s agent, Lynn Nesbit, he was hospitalized with an infection.

Wolfe, known for his signature white suits, worked at The Washington Post and the New York Herald Tribune. Wolfe’s use of novelistic techniques in his works was what made him to be known as an innovator of “New Journalism.”

The post Tom Wolfe, Best-Selling Novelist and Journalist Dies at 88 appeared first on 850 WFTL.