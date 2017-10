The City of West Palm Beach will celebrate Halloween with a free and frightfully fantastic event, Clematis by Fright, TONIGHT from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Waterfront. This family-friendly event will feature live music by the Miami-based Latin/Funk sensations, The Spam Allstars, free kids’ activities ranging from hay rides to Ghoulish Games, and a costume contest for all ages for a chance to win over $7,000 in prizes.