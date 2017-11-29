Tonight’s Carpool Karaoke is sure to be AWESOME!
By Beth
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 10:20 AM

Kelly Clarkson will join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show Tonight at 12:35a ET on CBS!  I can’t wait to see it!

