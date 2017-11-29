Tonight’s Carpool Karaoke is sure to be AWESOME! By Beth | Nov 29, 2017 @ 10:20 AM Kelly Clarkson will join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show Tonight at 12:35a ET on CBS! I can’t wait to see it! Carpool Karaokejames cordenKelly Clarkson Related Content Kelly Clarkson says when she was really skinny she... Kelly Clarkson & P!nk to share the stage at t... Kelly Clarkson reveals why she chose to judge R... Fifth Harmony surprises Sam Smith during ‘Ca... Usher joins James Corden for a ‘Sexy Male Vo...