Tony Sparano passes away at age 56

At just age 56 former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano had passed away.

Sparano was the brain behind the infamous “wildcat” game where he used the wildcat formation to beat the New England Patriots 38-13 off of the 6 plays used, 4 resulted in touchdowns. Sparano in his first year with the Dolphins also led them to the playoffs and was their only appearance between 2002 and 2015, in which the 2008 season also saw the biggest NFL single-season turnaround going from 1-15 in 2007 to 11-5.

Tony Sparano’s death was unexpected as he was preparing for training camps in a few days.

He was currently serving as the Vikings Offensive line coach, reuniting with Mike Zimmer, former Cowboys coach under the Bill Parcels era.

The Vikings issued the following statement:

With deep regret the Minnesota Vikings announce that Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away early this morning.

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.” – Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf.

Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, three children; sons, Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

According to Adam Schefter, Sparano went the hospital complaining about chest pains, tests were made but was released.

His wife Jeannette found him unconscious in the kitchen and performed CPR but that did not help.

